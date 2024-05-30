SEB: Sesco records over 260 power theft cases linked to crypto mining

KUCHING (May 30): Sarawak Energy’s operations arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) recorded over 260 power theft cases by cryptocurrency miners since 2018, said the utility corporation.

In a statement today, Sarawak Energy said Sesco estimated its related losses to be nearly RM4 million in terms of stolen electricity every month.

“Sarawak Energy’s campaign on the severe dangers and legal repercussions of electricity theft continues amidst intensified efforts to crack down on offenders, particularly targetting cryptocurrency miners in Miri and other cities across Sarawak.

“A recent case involves a raid on a cryptocurrency miner operating in a two-storey shophouse at Pujut 7, Miri following alerts from members of the public,” it said.

It said in the raid, 17 mining servers were discovered with direct tapping cables connected from the shophouse’s main electrical wiring to the server room through the five-foot way.

Burn marks were observed near the cables, indicating a serious fire hazard that could damage nearby properties and endanger lives.

The cables were immediately seized and police report was lodged for further investigation.

Sarawak Energy reminded the public that stealing electricity for cryptocurrency mining is extremely dangerous and has significant consequences.

“The high electricity consumption and heat generated from this activity can easily cause fires, damage electrical appliances, result in loss of lives and disrupt supply to neighbouring premises,” it said, adding offenders will face charges under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of up to RM200,000 and/or a maximum of five years imprisonment.

It also reminded landlords to be careful when renting out their properties to protect themselves from potential unlawful activities by tenants.

“Electricity accounts should be registered under the tenant’s name to mitigate the risk of being implicated in electricity theft,” advised Sarawak Energy.

Members of the public are advised to practise caution if approached by individuals offering to reduce their electricity bills, as this could indicate involvement in electricity theft.

Those caught engaging in such illegal activities will face severe legal consequences, it warned.

It added Sesco’s technical team is highly trained and equipped with the necessary tools to detect various methods of electricity theft, including innovative techniques.

Individuals with information related to electricity theft are encouraged to report it to Sarawak Energy through its Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or by emailing [email protected]. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.