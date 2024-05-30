Senari Synergy wins two The BrandLaureate Awards

KUCHING (May 30): Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd won two awards from The World Brand Foundation’s The BrandLaureate Award in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (May 29).

Senari Synergy received The BrandLaureate Fast Moving Growing Sustainable Business and Brands Award, recognising its commitment and resilience in pursuing brand excellence.

“This award, an epitome of recognition, signifies Senari Synergy’s emergence as a brand and its desired positioning in navigating the volatile and complex business world,” said a press release today.

Senari Synergy Group managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi received The BrandLaureate Brand Leadership Award 2024 for Corporate Leadership Excellence.

The award acknowledges corporate and business leaders who have demonstrated remarkable leadership in spearheading the growth of their organisations, excelling in their areas of specialisation, and making significant contributions to industry and national development.

“My tribute to all Senari Synergy Group employees who have walked with me on this journey. These awards acknowledge the team’s hard work in pushing themselves beyond their boundaries,” said Jefri.

“Not forgetting the chairman and members of the board, our stakeholders, and business partners who have entrusted me and my team and made it possible to gain this recognition.”

The awards ceremony was attended by corporate leaders, captains of the industry, and esteemed guests from various sectors.