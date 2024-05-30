Travel safely, ensure home safety, Bintulu OCPD advises Gawai homecoming folks

BINTULU (May 30): District police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali advises those returning for the Gawai Dayak celebration to thoroughly plan their journey ahead and ensure home safety during the holidays.

In his Gawai Dayak message, he stressed about the importance of planning ahead to ensure a safe return, and also about leaving their empty houses in a safe condition.

“Make sure to have your vehicles inspected as any faulty condition of the tyres, engine, brakes, and so on, could lead to accidents,” he said.

“Plan your journey thoroughly, and take a short break if you feel tired or sleepy.

“Stay alert on the traffic along the newly-completed Pan Borneo Highway, and do not violate the road safety regulations and signs,” he added.

Nixon also advised homeowners to check their houses thoroughly before leaving.

“Switch off unused electrical appliances, and make sure that all doors and windows are locked.

“Members of the public can also fill out the village return form at the nearest police station, or online via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) app, so that the police can conduct regular patrols,” he said, while wishing everyone a Happy Gawai holiday.

In case of emergency, contact Bintulu District police’s operations room on 086-318 304.