Zambry: Proposal to address parallel pathway issue to be presented to Cabinet on June 5

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): The proposal paper addressing issues concerning the Professional Advanced Degree Training Programme or Parallel Pathway for cardiothoracic surgery will be presented by Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to the Cabinet on June 5.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said there are two main issues that must be resolved – the recognition of expertise training through the parallel pathway programme by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the registration of medical officers who have completed parallel pathway training in the National Specialist Register (NSR) under the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

The matter was discussed in a joint meeting involving the MoH and the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) last April in order to seek a resolution.

He said the Medical Act 1971 [Act 50] will be amended, as announced by the Health Minister in a press release dated April 2, 2024, to tackle various emerging issues, such as the registration of medical officers who have undergone training via the Parallel Pathway.

Zambry said he has been tasked with providing an explanation to the Cabinet in the absence of the Health Minister, who is currently attending the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA77) in Geneva.

He said the recognition problem faced by cardiothoracic students and the accusation of opening Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to non-Bumiputeras are two separate issues.

He pointed out that some groups are exploiting the situation, alleging UiTM’s behavior akin to ‘apartheid’, though the primary concern is the absence of recognition and accreditation from the MMC for these student groups.

“In addition, besides UiTM running the Cardiothoracic Science Master’s Programme, other universities like the University of Malaya (UM) are also in the process of securing Accreditation Certification for this course, intending to offer it soon,” he said in a statement.

He highlighted that the Madani government’s dedicated efforts and commitment aim to achieve comprehensive solutions for the nation and its people.

On May 27, Zambry announced that the Parallel Pathway issue would be promptly addressed, with a proposed solution framework already submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for review.

Zambry said that recent discussions with the MoH aimed to explore legal solutions beyond the recognition of medical programmes offered at universities. — Bernama