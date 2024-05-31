Adhere fully to Gawai price-control scheme, Kapit retailers reminded

KAPIT (May 31): The Resident’s Office here has reminded all retailers, especially the supermarket operators, to adhere strictly to the price-control scheme enforced by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) throughout this Gawai Dayak festive season.

In making this call, Kapit Resident Galong Luang said his office had also liaised with the local KPDN enforcement with regard to monitoring of the commercial outlets, retail shops and mini markets here.

“The scheme runs from May 29 until June 4.

“Apart from monitoring the compliance with the scheme, we also want to ensure that the goods are not expired and that the products sold are of decent quality.

“We also welcome the retailers to sell their items below the ceiling prices. This can create a more harmonious business environment,” said Galong when met at a ‘Kongsi Raya Gawai 2024’ gathering here.

On Wednesday, the KPDN announced the Gawai Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme 2024 involving eight food items: chicken wings, live spent hens, curled dried chillies, garlic (China), imported round cabbages (Indonesia and China, excluding those from Beijing), pork, pig’s intestines and lard, and live pig (maximum price at farm level only).

The ministry’s enforcement division director-general Datuk Azman Adam, in a statement, called upon all retailers and wholesalers to comply with the price control scheme throughout the period until June 4.

In addition, Galong also hoped that local petrol station operators would extend their business hours from 6am to 8pm, from now until June 4.

“Their normal hours are from 6am to 5pm, but in view of the increased number of vehicles coming to town during Gawai, we hope our petrol station operators would extend their opening hours,” he said.

The Raya-Gawai gathering was also attended by Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut who head the event’s organising committee, Bukit Mabong District Officer Calvin Linggong, and local community leaders.

Prior to the get-together, Galong attended a dialogue facilitated by KPDB Kapit chief Englebert Inggath Desmond Japar, which involved representatives of Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association (KCROA) and Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce (KCCC), where they discussed matters pertaining to pricing and supply of retail goods and essential items group under the festive price-control scheme.