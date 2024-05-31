Airbus A330Neo being acquired by Malaysia Airlines meets latest emissions standards

TOULOUSE (May 31): The 20 A330neo acquired by Malaysia Airlines are the first aircraft to be certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) new CO2 emissions standard, demonstrating its compliance with environmental regulations.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, selected 20 A330neo for its widebody fleet renewal initiative in 2022.

It will take delivery of its first A330neo in the third quarter of 2024 onwards till 2028.

Among others, the A330neo also delivers exceptional operating economics, Airbus’ widebody market development director Rodrigo Lezama said.

The model is powered by the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and features new wings and a range of aerodynamic innovations.

This results in a 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation competitor aircraft.

It is capable of flying 7,200 nm/13,334 km non-stop providing ultimate comfort from an award-winning Airspace cabin with more passenger space, a new lighting system, latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity throughout the cabin, he told a media briefing here.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo is already able to operate with up to 50 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100 per cent SAF by 2030.

At the end of April 2024, the A330 family had registered almost 1,800 firm orders from 130 customers worldwide, making it the world’s most popular widebody family.

Within Asia Pacific, 25 A330neo are in operation by AirCalin, Cebu Pacific, Garuda Indonesia, Lion Air, and Starlux Taiwan. Total orders for the region stand at 54.

Lezama reiterated Airbus’ global market forecasts that indicated a demand for 40,850 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years, of which 32,630 will be typically single aisle and 8,220 typically widebody.

The demand for freighters is expected to reach 2,510 aircraft over the next 20 years, with about 920 of these being newly built.

Specifically for Asia Pacific, the numbers stand at 18,920, out of which 80 per cent of the market is seen for typical single aisle fleet and the remaining typical widebody. — Bernama