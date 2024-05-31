Analysts positive on Press Metal on higher 1Q 2024 earnings

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Analysts maintained their positive stance on Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd (Press Metal) after it posted a jump in net profit to RM408.03 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (1Q 2024) from RM281.97 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

Press Metal’s revenue also rose 17.7 per cent to RM3.61 billion from RM3.07 billion previously.

Kenanga Research maintained an ‘outperform’ call on Press Metal as its results beat expectations and expectations of improved aluminium prices, which will be buoyed by the recovery in demand in China while geopolitical tensions will cap supply.

“China’s consumption of aluminium has thus far in 2024 surprised to the upside, while globally, the demand for aluminium has been buoyed by renewable energy investments and electric vehicles.

“Meanwhile, global aluminium supply will remain tight due to more stringent ‘green’ requirements, especially in China, resulting in the permanent shutdown of smelters powered by fossil fuels, especially coal, the sanctions on Russian producers by the West and higher tariffs on China imports by the United States,” it said in a research note today.

Kenanga Research also raised the target price (TP) to RM6.35 from RM4.90.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd maintained a ‘buy’ call with a higher target price (TP) of RM6.51 as it opined that Press Metal was poised for record-high earnings in the financial year 2024 (FY2024) in anticipation of stronger quarters ahead due to elevated aluminium spot price.

“With aluminium price standing above US$2,500, we view that its risk and reward profile remains favourable,” it said.

Meanwhile, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd upgraded Press Metal to a ‘buy’ call from ‘hold’ with a higher TP of RM6.10 from RM4.84 per share as the aluminium producer’s 1Q 2024 results beat expectations.

“We had initially estimated core earnings to range between RM315 to RM365 million.

“We believe that the key variance against our forecasts was due to an increase in hedging ratios at higher prices, which resulted in higher all-in realised price in the quarter under review,” it added.

As at 11.20 am, Press Metal’s share price stood at RM5.58 with 6.39 million shares traded. — Bernama