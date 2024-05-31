Bank Negara Malaysia announces appointment of new assistant governor

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has announced the appointment of Mohamad Ali Iqbal Abdul Khalid as a new assistant governor, effective June 1, June 2024.

In a statement today, the central bank said that Mohamad Ali Iqbal will oversee the investment operations and financial market, as well as foreign exchange policy departments.

BNM said that Mohamad Ali Iqbal joined in 2002 and has served in various departments, including the investment operations and financial markets department.

He also served in the governor’s office, the international department, and as chief representative at both BNM representative offices in New York and London.

According to BNM, Mohamad Ali Iqbal holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Master of Science in wealth management from Singapore Management University, and a Master of Engineering from the University of Durham, United Kingdom.

“He is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) charterholder and a chartered banker from the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB),” it added. — Bernama