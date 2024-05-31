BNM: Malaysia’s official reserve assets at US$112.7 bln as of end April

KUCHING (May 31): Malaysia’s official reserve assets amounted to US$112,794.6 million (RM530.9 billion) as of the end of last month while its other foreign currency assets amounted to US$403.7 million (RM1.78 billion), said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

In a statement today, the central bank said its international reserves remain usable as at the end of April.

For the next 12 months, the predetermined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities, and deposits, which include among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to US$15,359.6 million (RM67.58 billion), said BNM.

It said the net short forward positions amounted to US$27,696.1 million (RM121.86 billion) as at end-April 2024, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, BNM said the data excluded projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans.

“Projected foreign currency inflows amount to US$2,391.1 million (RM10.52 billion) in the next 12 months,” BNM said.

It said the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$400.8 million (RM1.76 billion).

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, and no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

“Bank Negara Malaysia also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit,” said the central bank, adding that the data was released in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format.