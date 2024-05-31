China agrees to extend visa exemption for Malaysian tourists to 30 days

BEIJING (May 31): China has agreed to extend visa exemption for Malaysian tourists from 15 to 30 days, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, announced this matter during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, here today.

“During my meeting with Premier Li Qiang yesterday, one of the subjects raised was to extend our Malaysian inbound tourists to China (visa exemption) from 15 to 30 days which Malaysia has opened the floodgate by giving Chinese tourists 30 days visa free.

“I would like to announce that both sides have agreed and the implementation is after the agreement has been signed,” he said.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang was also present at the ceremony which held in Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. — Bernama

