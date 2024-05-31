Customs Dept seizes RM3.128 mln contraband goods in Miri (Video)

MIRI (May 31): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) here confiscated cigarettes, liquor, and drugs valued at RM3.128 million from January to May 25 this year.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said the items were confiscated through 60 cases with a total value of seized goods amounting to RM1.060 million, involving tax amounting to RM2.068 million.

A case on May 7 at 10.30am saw officers from the department’s enforcement branch raiding a store in Sepupok New Township, Block 8, Niah Land District.

“The results of the inspection by the raiding team found a number of cigarettes of various brands suspected of not being cleared by customs with a quantity of 570,000 sticks estimated to be worth RM41,200 and involving an estimated amount of duties and taxes worth RM380,320.

“Their modus operandi was to hide and store non-customs goods in unregistered stores to avoid detection by the authorities, before being distributed to the local market,” he told a press conference today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a fine of not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM100,000, whichever is greater, and not more than 20 times the value of the goods or RM500,000, whichever is greater, or imprisonment for a period of between six months and five years, or both.

Norizan said from January to May 25, 2024, the department recorded 42 arrests involving confiscated cigarettes and liquor of various brands not cleared by customs valued at RM2.576 million including tax.

“Apart from that, RMCD Miri also succeeded in thwarting 18 cases of attempting to bring in methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, and cannabis via air and land with a gross estimated weight of 22.58kg worth RM552,261.43.

“These cases are being investigated under Section 6, Section 12, Section 15, Section 39A, and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Norizan said the department also recorded a case involving dutiable goods that were not properly declared, obtained from a courier delivery company, with the value of the goods and tax amounting to RM236,322.59.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967, where upon conviction the offender can be fined not more than RM500,000, or jailed for a period not exceeding seven years, or both.

In another development, Norizan said Customs also recorded 18 cases involving foreign vehicles from Brunei that were believed to be abusing the tax exemption facilities provided under the Customs Duty (Exemption) Order 2017 with an estimated value and tax amounting to RM1.075 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and can be fined not exceeding RM50,000, or imprisoned not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

Norizan urged the public to help Customs fight smuggling and advised them not to involve themselves in such activities.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of revenue leakage, but it also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people.

“We ask for the cooperation of all members of the community to work together to combat drug trafficking activities for the well-being of the people and the betterment of the country,” he stressed.

To report smuggling call 1-800-88-8855 toll free or go to the nearest Customs office.

The department guarantees that the identity of whistleblowers will be kept confidential.