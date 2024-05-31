Dr Cassidy Morris promoted as JKR Sarawak director

KUCHING (May 31): Dr Cassidy Morris has been appointed as the new Public Works Department (JKR) director for Sarawak, replacing Datu Richard Tajan.

According to a statement on JKR Sarawak’s official Facebook page, Cassidy’s appointment took effect on May 29 this year; prior to this, he was previously JKR Sarawak deputy director.

An handing-over-of-duties ceremony between Richard and Cassidy took place at the department’s headquarters in Wisma Saberkas here, on Thursday.

Cassidy began his career as an engineer at JKR Samarahan Office in 1998, where he stayed until 2008 before his promotion to divisional engineer at Saratok and Sri Aman, where he served until 2017.

From 2017 to 2020, he was the manager for the central region, based in Sibu.

After that, he was appointed as the head of projects and head of assets, based at the headquarters here from 2020 to 2022.

Subsequently, he was appointed as JKR Sarawak deputy director (infrastructure) and served in this capacity until May this year.