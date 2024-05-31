Gawai heartbreak as fire leaves Serian family of 10 homeless

KUCHING (May 31): A fire around 9pm last night destroyed a house in Kampung Panchor Dayak, Serian.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the house’s occupants, a family of 10 comprising three adults and seven children, managed to escape unscathed.

“Firefighters from the Serian and Siburan stations, who arrived at the scene at 9.24pm, managed to put the fire under control at 10.18pm,” Bomba said in a statement today.

Firefighters also managed to control the spread of the fire at a second house, which suffered 30 per cent damage.

Bomba said the razed house measured around 55 square metres, while the second house is around 975 square metres in size.

By using both an offensive and defensive technique, firefighters fully extinguished the blaze with water sourced from a nearby palm oil factory.

The operation ended at 11.04pm and Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.