Hydrogen to drive Kuching’s public transport system into the future

KUCHING (May 31): When Sarawak embarked on its green journey, the project that generated the most chatter – and continues to do so – is the hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) tram.

The bold project had plenty of naysayers when it was first announced, but it did not take long before many begin to believe that this is the way forward for a cleaner, more efficient public transportation system and not just in Sarawak but in other parts of Malaysia.

Sarawak Metro, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), is tasked with implementing the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project and ART, which are the backbone of the public transport system here.

Sarawak Metro chief executive officer (CEO) Mazli Mustaffa said the hydrogen-powered vehicles are perfectly safe for use with proper handling and safety measures as the ART trams adhere to strict international safety standards.

“These vehicles are equipped with an advanced safety system, including sensors and shut-off valves, to detect and respond to potential issues. Leak detection systems minimise the risk of leaks and at the same time, emergency response protocols are in place to address any safety concerns,” he told The Borneo Post in conjunction with the upcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) 2024 Conference here.

Mazli said a proof of concept (POC) exercise for ART was conducted from September to December last year on the capability and performance of the hydrogen propulsion system, hydrogen refuelling process and autonomous guidance system, as well as technical data collection and identifying any preliminary problems and challenges.

“As of April, construction is nearly completed on the three-kilometre stretch of dedicated ART lane in Kota Samarahan, which was used for the POC exercise last year.”

Other ongoing works are the finalisation of the ART system design, commencement of construction works on the Rembus ART depot in Kota Samarahan, as well as its stations near the Sarawak Heart Centre and Simpang Tiga.

The CEO further said both ART trams and its feeder buses are zero-emission vehicles and the bus service will operate within a three-kilometre radius from each ART station and thus, offering first-and last-mile connectivity for commuters.

“The introduction of hydrogen-powered vehicles for the KUTS project is part of the Sarawak Government’s initiative to decarbonise public transportation, which is in line with initiatives environmental sustainability agenda,” said Mazli.

He pointed out the many benefits of incorporating hydrogen fuel cell technology in public transport system was zero-emissions from vehicles, energy efficiency, a quieter operation, rapid refuelling and longer range compared with electric vehicles.

On the three hydrogen buses already operating in the city, Mazli said the buses are currently running on two routes: the Downtown Heritage Loop, and the Damai Loop.

“The Downtown Heritage Loop is well patronised by passengers commuting to various places in the city including to the Sarawak General Hospital and it runs several trips daily from Monday to Friday, while the Damai Loop, which operates on Saturday and Sunday, is popular with both locals and tourists travelling to Damai.”

Mazli added that the trial operation of the buses begun in 2020 to gather information on vehicle maintenance and hydrogen consumption patterns, and the hydrogen bus service is free of charge to the public.

He also pointed out Sarawak Metro has catered to requests by organisations from the public and private sector as well non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for passenger transfers during special occasions via the hydrogen buses.

