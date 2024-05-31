Innovative solution set to address Kpg Bukit Panchor’s parking woes  

KUCHING (May 31): Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang has unveiled an ‘innovative solution’ set to allay Kampung Bukit Panchor residents’ concern about parking issues in the area.

According to him, the solution involves having the riverbank at the village be developed as the designated parking space.

He added that the site was selected due to land scarcity.

“This approach not only addresses the parking issue, but also integrates the village’s natural riverside beauty into its infrastructure,” said Lo when met during his visit to the village yesterday.

He pointed out that despite the challenges posed by limited available land for many infrastructure projects, he was committed to any initiative meant to enhance the village’s infrastructure and its aesthetic appeal.

The latest significant development in the village was the completion of a new multipurpose hall, funded under Lo’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant.

“With the completion of the multipurpose hall, we now have a versatile space that can host a variety of events, from community meetings to indoor sports like badminton,” he said.

During the visit, the assemblyman also witnessed the signing of documents confirming that the second phase of the hall’s construction had been completed by the Bau Office of Public Works Department (JKR).

The next phase of the project, he said, would involve the installation of proper flooring, a stage and a changing room.

“Future plans for the hall include leveraging the hall for indoor sports and other recreational activities, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among villagers,” he added.

Among other future projects on Lo’s lists were the drainage works and a construction of a new ‘surau’, set to be located at the village’s riverbank.

Accompanying him during the visit were Kampung Bukit Panchor headman Mortadza Buang and JKR Bau officials.