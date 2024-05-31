KAPIT (May 31): Today marks the official unveiling of Pentadbiran Bahagian Kapit (Kapit Division’s Administration)’s brand new logo.

With this, the administration has joined Kapit District Council as local authorities each with its own emblem.

According to Kapit Resident Galong Luang, a logo-design competition kicked off earlier this year, open to all members of the Kapit community.

He added that among all the entries received, the one submitted by Sillie Sulang was adjudged the winner and consequently, made as the official logo of Kapit Division’s Administration.

“Kapit Division’s Administration covers to Kapit Resident’s Office, Kapit District Office, Song District Office, Bukit Mabong District Office and Belaga District Office, and also holds jurisdictions over the sub-districts of Sungai Asap and Nanga Merit.

“In this regard, the logo depicts the head of the Kenyalang (hornbill), clearly a Sarawak’s symbol.

“The hill and river symbolise Kapit’s rich natural resources and also represent the powerhouse of renewable energy meant to ‘power up’ Sarawak’s economic development – namely the energy-generating dams in Bakun, Murum and Baleh,” said Galong in a statement.

Kapit Division was formed on April 2, 1973, and became the ‘Seventh Division’ of Sarawak.

Located in the central region, Kapit is now among 12 divisions in the state, and it is also the largest – covering 38,934 square kilometres.

The population, based on the 2020 Census, was registered at 134,800.

The Ibans constitute the largest community, followed by Orang Ulu (the Kenyah and the Kayan), Chinese, Malay, Melanau, and the smaller groups of Kajiman, Penan, Punan, Lahanan and Ukit.

This division has two parliamentarians, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Kapit) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang).

There six state assemblymen: Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat (Bukit Goram), Datuk Liwan Lagang (Belaga), Wilson Nyabong Ijang (Pelagus), Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (Murum), Nicholas Kudi Jantai (Baleh) and Lidam Assan Katibas.