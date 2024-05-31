Kuching association seeks stronger economic ties between S’wak, China

KUCHING (May 31): The Kuching China Trades Importers and Exporters Association (KCTIEA) is committed to enhancing economic ties between Sarawak and China.

During an exchange dinner with the World Youth Business Economic and Cultural Exchange Centre (WYBECEC) here last night, association president Datuk Yii Ming Tang said he looked forward to maintaining close contact with WYBECEC and organising visits to China for KCTIEA members to learn, exchange ideas, and explore business opportunities.

Yii said China’s reform and opening-up policies, which have led to comprehensive development, have had a significant impact.

He said the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping for over a decade, has achieved remarkable success and global recognition.

The initiative is a global development strategy adopted by China in 2013 to enhance regional connectivity and embrace a brighter economic future by building trade and infrastructure networks.

Yii stressed the importance of overseas business organisations, regardless of size, in actively participating in economic and cultural development, as opportunities are hard to come by.

“In today’s world, with advanced technology and an explosion of information, while human life and productivity have greatly benefited, there has also been a rise in fraudulent activities, making it difficult to distinguish between true and false.

“Thus, in-person exchanges are more important than ever,” Yii said.

He said KCTIEA members, who are involved in various industries, can act as bridges to meet various needs.

This includes the Sarawak My Second Home programme, green energy projects, semiconductor enterprises, and organising business exhibitions and forums.

Among those present were WYBECEC president Lang Xiao Lei, KCTIEA vice president Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok, and KCTIEA vice secretary Sim Han Tong.