Labuan-Sabah bridge proposal awaiting updated tehnical study – Anwar

LABUAN (May 31): The federal government on Friday expressed support for the long-overdue construction of a bridge linking Labuan island to mainland Sabah, pending comprehensive reports on its implications.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, however, emphasised the need to update the existing technical study to reflect current conditions.

“The proposed Labuan bridge is a mega project that requires thorough preparation … I have been informed there is an existing technical study which can serve as a guideline.

“However, experts have indicated that the existing study cannot be used in its entirety and needs to be improved and tailored to the present situation,” he told reporters after making a visit to the Labuan Roll-on Roll-off (RORO) Ferry Terminal here on Friday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa in March said the Federal Territories Department has set up three task forces aimed at revitalising Labuan’s economy, including through the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge, which could be a ‘game changer’ for the island.

However, Dr Zaliha stressed the necessity for a new comprehensive technical study to accurately estimate project costs and assess economic impacts, given the evolving economic landscape, as past studies might not be fully relevant in the current context.

Meanwhile, Anwar announced a Federal Government allocation of RM22 million for upgrading works at the existing Labuan Roll-on Roll-off (ro-ro) Ferry Terminal.

He said the funding is intended to enhance the facilities, infrastructure, jetty, and ferry ramp at the terminal.

“To ensure smooth traffic flow at the Labuan ro-ro terminal, we have approved RM22 million for the upgrading works.

“I have directed that these upgrades be expedited…additionally, I have instructed local enforcement agencies to improve their efficiency and services at the terminal,” he said at the Community Engagement Session held at the Labuan Marine Department open space here on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the estimated one-hour embarkation time could be reduced by addressing delays caused by immigration checks.

He emphasised that efficient services from local enforcement agencies was crucial in resolving congestion issues at the terminal, rather than relying solely on new infrastructure.

The current ferry terminal, established over four decades ago, has not seen significant upgrades.

It serves as a vital gateway for visitors and the transport of consumer goods from mainland Sabah to the island.

The terminal is operated by two companies: Binabalu Sdn Bhd, which manages the ferries Galaxy and Blue Ocean, and Labuan Mainland Link Sdn Bhd, which operates Kimanis 1, Putrajaya 1, Goodwill Star, and Joy Star.

Anwar also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to revitalise Labuan’s economy and assured that Labuan would be included in various government initiatives aimed at poverty eradication.

“I don’t want to see Labuan being left behind in the government’s economic development agenda, including the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme,” he said.-Bernama