Ministry to keep track of Taman Landeh Heights 2 delayed project

KUCHING (May 31): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak will closely monitor the Taman Landeh Heights 2 project, which has been delayed for more than three years from its expected completion in 2021.

The ministry, in a press release issued recently, said it was monitoring the project’s progress and compliance based on their ongoing engagement, which included regular site visits to the housing project located at Lot 167, Block 70, Kuching Central Land District.

Due to its prolonged delay, the 18 units of single-storey terraced namely ‘Putera’ and 39 double-storey terraced units, had been categorised as a sick housing project.

Deputy Minister Datuk Michael Tiang Ming Tee visited the site on May 24 and met with all stakeholders, including the representatives of the project developer Mahsaf Jaya Sdn Bhd (MJSB), the landowners, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and the house purchasers.

“It is important to comply with all requirements and give your full commitment and cooperation to ensure the successful completion of the project,” said Tiang in the statement.

He also called upon government agencies to give their due assistance and support so that the project could be completed and delivered to the house purchasers.

The ministry’s proactive approach, he reiterated, underscored its commitment to grassroots-level solutions and reflects a broader strategy of responsive governance.