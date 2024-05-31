Mitsubishi Corporation scholarships awarded to five UTS students

SIBU (May 31): Five students from University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) were awarded the prestigious Mitsubishi Corporation International Scholarship.

They were Amy Ting Jia Jia, Amanda Ling Jun Qin, Houng Nai Yuan, Tay Miaw Khieng and Ting Ying Zhi.

Speaking at the award ceremony at UTS campus here today, vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid said, in 2022 and 2023, Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) awarded a total of 10 scholarships worth RM65,000 to UTS students.

“We appreciate Mitsubishi Corporation for reaching out to UTS back in 2021 and expressing a willingness to help needy Sarawakian students though the MC International Scholarship.

“It is impressive that a giant corporate investment like Mitsubishi Corporation has the noble spirit to address the needs of the people of Sarawak.

“I deeply respect Japanese culture and its vision of globalisation. Thank you for choosing UTS and handing out the MC International Scholarships for two consecutive years to our students,” he said.

Adding on, Khairuddin said UTS hoped MC will work with them on other CSR programmes, such as trainings and seminars for youth, community engagements and other forms of corporate services.

Earlier, he gave a brief introduction on Sarawak and its success, which includes the state investing in clean and green energy over the next six years, creating multibillion dollar business opportunities.

“We encourage and welcome Mitsubishi Corporation to play a significant role in this transformation.”

Malaysia representative Kosuke Makino, who is also MC Kuala Lumpur Branch general manager, pointed out the MC International Scholarship aimed to foster human resources that will contribute to the development of their home countries and global society.

“We offer this scholarship to university students in developing countries, and the five selected students from UTS are among the recipients.

“Mitsubishi Corporation hopes these students will play a pivotal role in enhancing future economic and social development in Sarawak,” he said.

Student representative Amy Ting, a third-year student majoring in Creative Digital Media at UTS, said she used the scholarship to buy academic materials, invest in research projects aligned with her career aspirations and cover living expenses.

“The impact of this scholarship extends far beyond easing my financial burden. It has enabled me to achieve academic excellence by dedicating more time to my coursework,” she said.

Also present were MC Kuala Lumpur Branch Coordination Department general manager Shotaro Mori and assistant manager Shafura Ariff, UTS deputy vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamad Shahril Osman and Student Development and Services Centre director Lu Yew King.