MMEA detains tanker vessel near Kuala Baram

MIRI (May 31): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri Zone detained a tanker vessel at 3.26 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Baram on Friday afternoon.

According to Miri Maritime Zone director Maritime Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad in a press statement, the tanker vessel was detained at 1pm on suspicion of committing an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and failing to submit a change-of-captain document during the inspection.

“A search and inspection onboard found the tanker vessel was operated by two local crew and one foreign crew, who is an Indian national. The ship and crew were then escorted to the Miri Vessel Detention Centre Jetty for further action.

“Maritime Malaysia will continue enforcing the law in the country’s waters and will not compromise against any offenders,” he said.

For any complaints or emergencies at sea, the public can contact Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) 999 or the Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 085-418204, or Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 or 082-432016 for immediate response.