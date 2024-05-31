Mohd Sauffi Omar appointed Third Infantry Brigade’s 40th commander

KUCHING (May 31): Brigadier General Mohd Sauffi Omar was appointed the 40th commander of the Third Infantry Brigade today.

Mohd Sauffi took over the command from acting commander Col Mohamed Rosly Darasid in a symbolical exchange at Penrissen Camp here witnessed by First Infantry Division commander Maj Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis.

In a statement, the Third Infantry Brigade said there was also a parade involving 15 officers and 256 personnel of different ranks.

After the parade, Mohd Sauffi was formally interviewed by Mohamed Fauzi to symbolically start his leadership as commander.

Mohd Sauffi was born on Sept 1, 1971 in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He is married to Sarawakian Dayang Satiah Awang Siee, who was appointed as Third Infantry Brigade’s Armed Forces Family Welfare Body (Bakat) chairperson.

Mohd Sauffi has served for 34 years in the army and was promoted to Brigadier General on May 29.

He previously served on three occasions in Sarawak: as a platoon leader in the Fourth Royal Ranger Regiment in 1993, staff officer of the Third Infantry Brigade headquarters in 1995, and commanding officer of the Third Royal Ranger Regiment in 2013.