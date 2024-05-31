No disrespect meant by dressing up Padungan White Cat Statue with Iban attire, clarifies mayor

KUCHING (May 31): The iconic cat statue at Padungan was recently dressed up with Dayak design material ‘pua kumbu’ but Kuching South City Council (MBKS) did not specify it was ‘sirat’ (loincloth) and ‘ketapu’ (headdress) as claimed, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said MBKS would like to stress it was never their intention to disrespect or misappropriate the rich and vibrant heritage of the Iban community.

“Every year, the Padungan White Cat will be adorned with attire representing different cultures and religious festivals as a testament to celebrate diversity and unity among the community,” he said in a Facebook post today in response to a misunderstanding on the use of Iban traditional attire for the statue.

Wee said MBKS values the feedback and concern of the local community, but he advised people to approach him personally to see efficient and effective solutions to an issue rather than making a public statement.

He said during festive seasons, the council does not wish to create sensitivity amongst the community.

“The council will take the necessary action to take down the clothing of the White Cat statue.

“As we come together to celebrate the vibrant and joyous Gawai Dayak Festival, I wish everyone a Happy Gawai Dayak, ‘Gaya Guru Gerai Nyamai’,” he said.

On May 30, Tun Jugah Foundation senior advisor cum research Dr Peter Mulok Kedit issued a statement where he said: “We thank MBKS for promoting Gawai Dayak by dressing up the Jalan Padungan cat statue with the Iban ‘sirat’ and ‘ketapu’.

“However, dressing up a cat in such attire is a taboo according to Iban traditional beliefs and customs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant Michael Kong said it was crucial for MBKS and other authorities to recognise the importance of cultural sensitivity and the need to consult relevant communities before undertaking such initiatives.

“Respecting the beliefs and customs of all communities is essential to avoid misunderstandings and unintentional insults,” he said.

Kong said actions that disregard the traditions and customs of any community can have serious repercussions and can undermine the spirit of unity that Sarawakians strive to build.

As such, he urged MBKS and all governmental bodies to engage with and seek advice from cultural representatives such as Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak before making decisions that may affect their communities.

“This approach will not only prevent similar incidents in the future but also promote a more inclusive and respectful society,” he added.