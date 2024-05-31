PM: Madani Govt committed to nurturing Malaysia-China relationship

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): The Madani government is committed to fostering the relationship between Malaysia and China, which celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said on May 31, 1974, Malaysia and China reshaped the landscape of Asian geopolitics where the two nations embarked on a groundbreaking journey by establishing diplomatic relations.

“Malaysia stood as the first non-socialist country in Southeast Asia to bridge this divide.

“Despite the apparent reasons for refrain — our ideological chasm, our seemingly irreconcilable differences — our leaders dared to think beyond convention and took a bold leap of faith. This audacious move has blossomed into a rich and fruitful partnership.

“The Madani government is committed to nurturing this vital relationship for the prosperity of our peoples and the entire region,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Anwar said he eagerly anticipate the official visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Malaysia to celebrate this historic milestone. — Bernama