PM to attend Kaamatan closing in KK, meet Labuan folk today

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to spend today here and in Labuan.

Anwar, who arrived in Kota Kinabalu late last night, is scheduled to start his visit by attending the closing ceremony of the Sabah Kaamatan Festival at Hongkod Koisaan Hall, Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) in Penampang.

Today is the last day of the Kaamatan Festival with the celebrations having started with the opening ceremony in Ranau on May 1, as the harvest festival has now evolved into a festival of unity with people from various races in Sabah as well as the whole country.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also the chairman of the Kaamatan Festival main committee, and KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The Prime Minister is then scheduled to perform Friday prayers at the Royal Malaysian Police Headquarters Mosque (PDRM) in Kepayan here before leaving for Labuan.

In Labuan, Anwar is scheduled to attend a meet-the-people session at the Roll-On Roll-Off Ferry Terminal with the residents of the area.

The Prime Minister concluded his visit by attending a Labuan Smart City Briefing Session at Wisma Perbadanan Labuan. — Bernama