Premier to deliver keynote address at APGH2024

KUCHING (May 31): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will deliver his keynote address at the official launch of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition, this June 10 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“Some 700 delegates from 27 countries will gather to network and share insights with industry specialists, experts, and investors across 24 conference tracts over the three-day event.

“Trade visitors to the exhibition will also have the opportunity to attend technical talks presented by participating specialists,” said the APGH 2024 organiser, Borneo Business Connect, in a statement issued in connection with a courtesy call at the Premier’s office here yesterday.

During the session, Abang Johari was briefed on the final arrangements of APGH 2024, led by Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The APGH 2024 will feature some 54 speakers over the course of the three days, delivering a broad spectrum of topics, case studies, country insights, and panel sessions.

Among the notable speakers are University of Applied Sciences Trier, Germany professor/senior energy advisor Prof Christoph Menke, Adelan Limited chief executive officer Dr Michaela Kendall, Asia-Pacific Net-ZeroInstitute Pte Ltd director Peter Cockroft, Bain & Company advisory partner Julian Cricthlow, and InvestChile counsellor for Investment Affairs Asia Vicente Pinto.

In conjunction with the conference, there will be the exhibition featuring some 100 organisations.

Delegates attending the APGH 2024 will also receive Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points.

Entry to the trade exhibition is free.

For registration and further details on APGH 2024, go to www.hydrogenapac.com.