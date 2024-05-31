Programmes to preserve cultural, artistic heritage — Hajiji

PENAMPANG (May 31): The celebration of the Kaamatan Festival is very significant in the efforts of the Sabah government to dignify the cultural and artistic heritage of the locals, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

As such, he said the state government will organise several community development programmes to ensure that these cultural and artistic heritage can be preserved for future generations.

He said the programmes include improving tourism products at the Murut Tenom Cultural Centre, as well as creating a Cultural Pit-Stop (CPS) in Tawau, Kota Belud, Sandakan, Tenom, Ranau and Keningau.

“The move to dignify the heritage is important given the fact that the richness of cultural traditions in ethnic diversity is an important asset, especially in the tourism sector that needs to be preserved to be inherited by future generations.

“For that reason, the state government strongly supports all efforts to develop and preserve the culture and arts of each ethnic group through their respective associations so that this valuable cultural heritage will last.”

Hajiji said this at the closing ceremony of the Kaamatan Festival Festival which was graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Kadazandusun Cultural Association’s (KDCA) Hongkod Koisaan Hall here on Friday.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzli, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the state government’s efforts to revive the Sabah Padi and Rice Board is an important initiative to increase food production and ensure the food security of the state, in addition to emphasising the development of dryland rice or upland rice this year.

“The Sabah Agriculture Department also has as many as 404 access collections (dryland rice) that are able to help this effort,” he said.

The Yang diPertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin inaugurated the opening ceremony of the festival on Thursday.

In his speech, State Kaamatan Festival organising chairman Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the Kaamatan Festival, celebrated annually in May, is a platform to conserve and promote the culture and uniqueness of the various ethnic communities in Sabah.

The Deputy Chief Minister I said the festival has the potential to attract more residents as well as tourists and foreign investors to Sabah.

Jeffrey, who is also the State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister, said the traditional houses on the grounds of the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) here, for example, feature dances and display musical instruments, traditional clothes as well as serve traditional food for visitors during the Kaamatan Festival.

“The programme this time is filled with more opportunities for the youth, especially Generation Z, to get involved in the Kaamatan Festival. It includes Buvazoi Tavantang (or the Mr Kaamatan pageant), the implementation of folk sports in Institutes of Higher Education and secondary schools, singing competitions, and creative dances specifically for school students,” he said.

“It is believed that the involvement of youth, especially the Generation Z, will help in the effort to maintain and preserve traditional culture and customs so that they do not disappear with time,”

Themed “Kaamatan, Beyond Food Security”, the Kaamatan Festival is a traditional annual celebration held as a sign of gratitude for the rice harvest season every year, now evolving as a medium of unity for the people of Sabah as well as the whole country.

Elaborating further, Jeffrey said the Kaamatan Festival celebration is also one of the best platforms to strengthen community harmony since it involves the participation of all ethnic tribes in Sabah, with their cultural diversity including clothing, dance and food.

The festival is also a platform to strengthen the spirit of unity in the community to ensure social, political and economic stability as well as to ensure orderly and sustainable development is always maintained, he said.

Jeffrey also said this year’s Kaamatan Festival also continued the Seeds’ Spirit Revival programme to increase community awareness of environmental conservation, especially herbal plants that have value in terms of medical and commercial science.

According to him, the International Day for Cultural Diversity Dialogue programme, held every year on May 21, helps to promote cultural heritage and environmental conservation in Sabah and on a global scale.

Thus, the people of Sabah are urged to work hand in hand to preserve and conserve the environment in dealing with the issue of climate change and lack of food supply while enjoying the current of modernisation, he added.