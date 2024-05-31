Sabah students win global awards for community work

KENINGAU (May 31): Two students from Keningau Vocational College (KVC), Sabah, are among the 11 students who have been selected as the winners of YOUTHMADE Festival Community Awards from 49 nominations worldwide.

A statement from KVC today said the awards were conferred by Digital Promise, a US-based educational organization, to students who have exceptionally contributed to their community through their initiatives.

Siti Nur Hanisah Omar Hashim received the Most Promising Young Social Entrepreneur award while Caleb Evander Danius won the Most Outstanding Community Project Leader award.

The official list of the winners and their bios was published on the Digital Promise’s website on May 29.

This year’s winners are from Brazil, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Malaysia.

Nur Hanisah Omar is a fourth-year student in Early Childhood Education who has successfully founded her social enterprise Mearpet which upcycles pre-loved clothes and stuffed toys into puppets which are then used to educate and entertain children. This project has won several accolades including first runner-up at the state-level Pitchbah competition which earned her a cash prize of RM3000 in 2023 and it was recognized as one of the top 10 projects in the Youth Sustainable Projects (YSUP) competition in Southeast Asia in the same year.

She was awarded for her efforts in developing the social project into a business that has positive impact on the community.

Caleb is a final-year Construction Technology student who received the recognition for his contribution in leading a community project mainly in repairing and maintaining school buildings in Keningau. He also authored an article on the role of youth volunteerism in civic engagement which was published in the renowned Sabah-based magazine, The Breeze, in April 2024.

Both students considered this achievement as their motivation to continue expanding their initiatives which will help them enhance their career prospect while assisting the community in the best possible ways.

The college director, Nordin bin Akup, congratulated these two students and expressed his hope that these achievements will motivate other students to do their best in their studies as well as in their participation in co-curricular and community activities.

The list of award winners and details of their contribution can be accessed through this link: https://digitalpromise.org/2024/05/28/announcing-the-2024-youthmade-festival-community-awards/