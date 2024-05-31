Sabah Umno to activate ‘war-room’ soon, says Ahmad Maslan

KOTA KINABALU (May 31): Sabah Umno is expected to activate its “war room” soon, after getting full information from 25 divisional chiefs during its first meeting on June 1.

Umno war-room secretariat chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said he will be chairing the first meeting here, as a preparation for elections.

“I am the party’s war-room secretariat chief. This time around, our war-room is different. It is not only about data like previously, because the coverage and reach are wider.

“I will be meeting 25 war-room divisional chiefs on June 1 to get more information on what we have in Sabah before announcing the activation,” he said to The Borneo Post on Friday, when asked about Umno’s preparation for election in Sabah.

Ahmad, who is the Deputy Minister of Public Works is on an official visit to Sabah.

He is expected to meet several Umno leaders to discuss about the party’s election strategies.

On Friday, he made an official working visit to Sabah Regional Academy of Construction Malaysia (ABM Sabah) at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP).

Ahmad disclosed that the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) through the ABM Sabah has trained and accredited 112,291 participants and skilled construction workers since its establishment in 2001.

The training carried out by CIDB is in line with the government’s initiative in empowering Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET).

According to the deputy minister, CIDB focuses on high-impact trades such as gas pipe fitter, mobile crane, scaffolding, crane and machinery operators, aircond installers and wiremen which have the highest demand in development sector.

In addition, CIDB faces the digitisation revolution in construction training by introducing the latest technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and drones.

“This initiative is in line with the government’s aspirations to create a more modern and sustainable construction industry.

“Through the use of Construction 4.0 technology, we can reduce waste, increase accuracy in project planning and execution, and ensure more efficient use of resources,” he said.

Ahmad called on SPM graduates who are interested in skills courses to register with ABM to meet the high demand that offers an attractive salary.

“Skilled construction workers are in high demand and offer attractive starting salary, as high as RM3,000 a month.

“I am encouraging more SPM graduates or those who do not have a SPM certificate to find opportunities to enter skills academies such as ABM to fill the job opportunities needed in this country,” he said.

Also present during the official working visit were CIDB Malaysia Deputy Chief Executive Officer 1, Razuki Ibrahim; Sabah CIDB Director, Nazri Zakaria; ABM Sabah Chief Executive Officer, Tadzul Radim and Karambunai assemblyman, Datuk Yakub Khan.

ABM Sabah also cooperates with industry partners who provide employment opportunities to ABM trainees in gas pipe fitting, scaffolding, aircond servicing, wiring and plant operation.

According to Tadzul, the employability rate of ABM Sabah graduates is 90 percent.

ABM is an assessment and training center under CIDB Malaysia that provides opportunities for youth and construction personnel to undergo skills training in the construction industry.

To date, ABM offers more than 100 construction skills training trades sponsored by CIDB Malaysia.

ABM campuses operate in economic corridor areas throughout Malaysia including Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Johor, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.