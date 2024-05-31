Sarawak featured at global tourism trade fair in Shanghai

BINTULU (May 31): Sarawak is one of the 11 main tourist destinations featured in the Malaysia Tourism Exhibition at the recent International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Shanghai, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

According to him, some 37 tourism agencies from Penang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Pahang also took part in the exhibition, alongside 15 hotels and resorts; two tourism associations, two theme parks, aviation industry, and local products’ entrepreneurs.

“ITB Shanghai is one of the largest tourism trade fairs in the world after ITB Berlin and ITB Asia, with participation from over 80 countries and regions,” said Tiong in a statement.

The country’s participation in ITB Shanghai in China, he believed would bring positive impact to the nation’s tourism sectors.

The exhibition, he added, would promote Malaysia as an outstanding tourist destination and attract foreign tourists to visit the country, as well as to Sarawak in particular.