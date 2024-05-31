Sarawak named top state at Malaysian National Powerlifting Championships

KUCHING (May 31): The Sarawak Powerlifting Association (SPA) won the Best State Award at the Malaysian National Powerlifting Championships held in Subang Jaya.

Comprising 24 athletes, the team won a total of 11 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

SPA president Nasrul Faiz said he was immensely proud of the accomplishments of Sarawakian athletes across all divisions.

“This time fortune favours us as we have more Sub Juniors, Juniors, and also Masters athletes and I can proudly say the female, both open and especially the Masters divisions, have been doing Sarawak proud with their stellar performance by winning and breaking lots of national records, winning podiums and lots of gold medals.

“This also brings us to the obvious chink to our armour or weakness as we do not have a lot of strong and capable athletes in the open male division,” he said in a statement.

SPA deputy president Abdul Aziz Abdul Wahed said the journey to the victory has been marked by two years of dedication, hard work, and a strategic approach to talent development.

The statement said Sarawak’s victory is a testament to the collective effort of athletes, coaches, and supporters who have dedicated themselves to the sport’s advancement in the region.

“As Sarawak celebrates this historic achievement, the focus now shifts to sustaining this momentum and continuing to elevate the standards of powerlifting in the state,” added the statement.