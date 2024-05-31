Sarawakian Mount Everest’s conqueror hailed as an inspiration for many others

MIRI (May 31): Wong Su Chung, who came back a hero after being hailed as the first Sarawakian to scale Mount Everest, is seen by many others as their ‘inspiration’.

However, the 60-year-old admitted that he was once ‘a lost soul’.

He first climbed to Mount Everest base camp back in 2019 and was mesmerised by the mountain’s beauty, attracting him to work on pursuing the summit.

In 2020, he was facing problems in his business when his most trusted business partner departed.

Life gave him another hit when he injured his left knee due to a bad fall from hiking Canada Hill.

“The injury was so bad that I had to undergo surgery to remove one third of my meniscus. As I speak right now, my knee has not fully recovered yet and I often feel pain when I bend it.

“It was a dark period in my life as I was emotionally down and felt like there is something seriously wrong with my life,” he told reporters when met during a visit to Mayor Adam Yii’s office at Miri City Hall yesterday.

Wong’s wife then brought him to church where he joined a Bible study group.

In his prayer, Wong said: “Dear God, You have blessed me for the past years, but now, I am in bad shape. Please lead me forward and bring me to another height.”

He ended up being on top of the world, which was beyond his expectation, he said.

After surgery, Wong switched from speed to altitude, known as ‘mountaineering’. He went through a series of training by scaling several mountains known for their altitudes in the world, including rock-climbing.

“I became ready for Mount Everest. Throughout this period, I built my confidence in God, who led me through my lows and brought me to a new world. Definitely, I am thankful that I am ‘Anak Sarawak’ and I managed to rise above those down times.”

It took him 45 days to make the trip from Kathmandu to Everest and back. He reached the peak at 9.37am on May 19, which coincides with the day he married his wife Shaw Chyi.

When speaking about the challenges endured when scaling the summit, Wong said weather forecast and understanding one’s own body’s limit are crucial aspects in the success.

For him, apart from physical training and climbing gears, he was fortunate to have a good expedition manager and a ‘sherpa’ (native mountain people of the Himalayas), who had scaled to the summit eight times.

“When I was at the base camp, I made friends with three Mongolians. They initially wanted to try summiting the peak without oxygen supply.

“As they were climbing up, one of them came down after suffering from snow blindness, a temporary eye condition caused by overexposure to ultraviolet light from sunlight reflecting off snow, ice or water.

“The other two decided to go further until they reached the peak, but never returned.

“We face life and death during this journey. They were my friends, so I could not help feeling sad.

“It is most important to know your own body well as well as do sufficient preparation and always try to hit the limit by training properly.”

When asked if he had any doubts about his return, Wong said he knew he would reach the peak and come back to his family since this was his daily prayer that pushed him forward.

Out of the 421 permits issued every year, there are less than 200 climbers who have successfully ascended and descended.

This season, it was recorded that eight climbers had died, and one had gone missing.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting, who was also present during the courtesy visit, said he hoped Wong’s story could inspire both the young and old to work towards a goal that they wanted to achieve, regardless of age.