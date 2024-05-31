SUPP Kuching to hold 65th anniversary bash this June 29

KUCHING (May 31): The Kuching branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will host its 65th anniversary celebration, themed ‘Striving for the People, Moving Towards the Future’, this June 29.

To take place at the car park area of the party’s premises at Jalan Petanak here, the event is scheduled to commence at 3pm, starting off with games and competitions for party members.

Tickets are required for members to take part in these activities, and they can contact SUPP Kuching on 019-878 7778 for more information.

The anniversary dinner at 6pm marks the event’s highlight where the branch chairman and party central committee chairman will deliver their speeches, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony and a lucky draw session.

In a statement, SUPP Kuching said: “We hope that this celebration will remind our members to stay true to the party’s original aspirations and founding mission, which is to prioritise the people and to continue their forefather’s legacy of serving the community.

“Additionally, generous donations from party members and supporters would help fund the branch’s welfare and social work in the Padungan state constituency.”