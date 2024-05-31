Three villagers from Kampung Sinar Baru receive grants for home repairs

KUCHING (May 31): Three house owners in Kampung Sinar Baru here have received their assistance for house repairs under the Sarawak Poor Housing Improvement Programme (PPRMS).

According to Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, each of them is given a maximum allocation of RM15,000 for the repair works on the roof, walls, windows, stairs, bathroom and ceiling.

“We help house owners to improve the condition of their houses.

“Some of them are facing problems with the ceilings of houses that are already in a dilapidated condition.

“Now it is ready to be repaired and when it rains, there are no more leaks on the ceiling,” he told reporters after inspecting the condition of one of the houses and verifying the specification document of the house in the village, here yesterday.

Lo later thanked Kampung Sinar Baru area community leader Ngui Nam Chiew, the contractor and all members of the village development and security committee (JKKK) for working together with the residents towards making this initiative a success.

“I am also grateful to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led government under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg because through this MRP-PPRMS 2024, we are able to help many people in need.

“Through this programme as well, the Sarawak government will continue to help and provide comfortable homes to the people of this state,” he said.