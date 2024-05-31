TYT calls on S’wakians to be agents of societal development by promoting education

KUCHING (May 31): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has called on Sarawakians to become agents of societal development by promoting the importance of education within their communities as they return to their villages to celebrate Gawai Dayak.

He said with a growing awareness of the pivotal role education plays, the people of Sarawak are poised to keep pace with progress.

“We should inform our people about the various educational initiatives planned by the Sarawak government, spearheaded by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, to propel Sarawak into an advanced region by 2030,” Wan Junaidi said in his Gawai Dayak message today.

State-government-owned tertiary institutions – iCats University College, Sarawak Skills, Centex, Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS), and Kolej Laila Taib – as well as Yayasan Sarawak international schools in Petra Jaya, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri, are crucial initiatives to prepare the community’s youth for future educational pursuits, he said.

“By acquiring knowledge, we equip ourselves to master various technologies, including green technology and AI, as outlined in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“With a rich pool of skilled local talent, we will not only rely on foreign experts for Sarawak’s development. Instead, we will leverage local expertise to elevate Sarawak as an advanced state by 2030.

“That is our collective dream that we must realise with a spirit of unity in diversity, professionally and respectfully,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also discouraged the use of poverty as an excuse to deprive children of education.

“Poverty should be viewed as a challenge, not a barrier. Today, we witness various government assistance and facilities to ensure every citizen can pursue education up to university level,” he said.

Before Sarawakian children can advance to higher learning institutions, Wan Junaidi stressed the importance of comprehensive nurturing and guidance at primary and secondary school levels.

“Monitoring teaching and learning activities cannot solely rest on the government and responsible parties. Teachers and school administrators play a crucial role in shaping educated, broad-minded, and motivated individuals,” he said.

The governor urged everyone to seize government-provided opportunities and maintain a positive outlook.

“Let us cherish this auspicious occasion collectively and refrain from being held back by the shortcomings of a few among us.

“We must identify and rectify our own weaknesses before criticising others. Division spells disaster, especially in a diverse society like Sarawak,” said Wan Junaidi.

Every Sarawakian must prove they are capable of mastering knowledge and expertise to advance their families, communities, and ultimately the nation.

“Borrowing the revered words of Panglima Rentap: ‘agi idup agi ngelaban’, this reflects the strong spirit and determination to preserve the unity of our society and lead them to the pinnacle of success in achieving Sarawak’s vision for 2030,” he added.