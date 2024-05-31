Villagers’ quick-thinking saves longhouse flood victims in Ulu Baram

MIRI (May 31): The residents of Kampung Long Panai in Ulu Baram resorted to using wooden planks to barricade the entryway to keep floodwaters out of their longhouse.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations control centre here, the Wednesday floods affected 520 residents living in the 132-door longhouse.

“A team of three firfefighters from the Marudi station, led by senior officer I Iskandar Aus, headed to the longhouse to assess the situation after receiving a call about the incident at around 9.45am on May 29.

“Based on their observation, the floodwater level had reached about one foot high, with the water entering the lower parts of the longhouse.

“However, 4WD (four-wheel drive vehicles) were still able to pass the roads,” said Bomba in a statement.

It said although the situation was under control, the villagers had been advised to move to the upper floors of their longhouse.

“With the weather improving and floodwater level going down the next day, several residents could be seen cleaning the lower storey of their units.

“Their quick action of barricading the entrance using wooden boards helped reduce the volume of floodwater gushing into the longhouse,” said Bomba.