40 pct demand: Was Anwar ill-advised? – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said federal allocation for Sabah this year is only RM6.2 billion, not RM16 billion as mentioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Even if all projects from the government added here and there, Jeffrey said the RM16 billion figure is not the correct number of federal’s annual allocation for the state.

“As far as I remember, what was given to Sabah was only RM6.2 billion this year. If is indeed way below the 40 per cent. The 40 per cent is the federal government’s obligation to return to Sabah.

“Was he ill-advised of the situation? So I don’t blame him lah. If this is how Kuala Lumpur thinks, then it is not correct to say that federal has given us RM16 billion and this is bigger than the 40 per cent.

“So how did he know what is the 40 per cent if all this while the figure was not given to us? We have been questioning about the figure all this while. Right? So where is the figure coming from? So, I guess the officers, Finance Ministry told him that?

“The RM16 billion he mentioned has nothing to do with 40 per cent, because the 40 per cent must be paid. It is under the Federal Constitution, and we need to settle this by July 18,” he said to reporters after delivering his speech at Jelajah Sabah Tanah Airku: Beyond MA63 at Dewan Sri Putatan on Saturday.

Jeffrey was commenting on Anwar’s speech at the closing of the State-level Kaamatan celebration speech on Friday, saying that Sabah’s RM16 billion federal allocation for this year surpasses the 40 per cent in revenue the state government is claiming from Putrajaya through the courts.

Anwar also said his Madani government had done more to resolve many outstanding issues concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in the last one and a half years since he became prime minister, compared to those who had been in power for the past decade.

However, Jeffrey, who is also the Sabah Star president said the 40 per cent issue need to be settled because Sabah had not received anything since 1974, other than several millions decided in the 1969.

“Until today, this issue is still unsettled. Of course, we are receiving interim other than the RM125.6 million special grants previous years and this year now RM300 million as interim payment. It is not the 40 per cent.

“So we need the 40 per cent to be settled as soon as possible. We respect the PM mentioning of the RM16 billion. However, we cannot stop raising the issue until it is settled. Because if we stop raising the issue, they will start forgetting about it,” he added.

Also present at the Jelajah Sabah Tanah Airku was former Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, who is also United Sabah Nasional Organisation (USNO) president.

The Jelajah Sabah Tanah Airku is a state-wide tour co-organised by USNO and Sabah Star.

When asked about Anwar’s statement, Pandikar said the Prime Minister’s speech added to the confusion among Sabahans.

“I know that there is currently a committee chaired by the PM and attended by the Sabah Chief Minister, while another technical committee is chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and attended by Dr Jeffrey, so why do the members of the MA63 meeting who are sitting at the same table not know about RM16 billion figure?

“My question is, where did the RM16 billion came from? As we also know in the State Assembly recently, Masidi said the state government through the Finance Ministry has requested from the federal government eight times, but that is not forthcoming.

“So, the PM’s statement yesterday was confusing, I myself was confused,” he said.

Pandikar was referring to the recent statement from Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun that the state government is considering appointing independent evaluators to calculate the 40 per cent net revenue owed by the Federal Government if no agreement is reached by July.

Masidi said various initiatives and methods have been used and suggested while negotiation after negotiation had been held to find common ground on the matter.

However, the amount to be agreed upon is still pending.

Masidi also said Sabah had made eight requests for the data on income and tax collected from Sabah over the years for calculation purposes, but had yet to get any proper data.

Commenting further, Pandikar said, “I am worried that the leaders in Malaya, especially those who hold these important positions, do not know much about the history of the formation of Malaysia,” he said.

Pandikar also said the 40 per cent demand cannot be equated with the demands from Malaya since the matter had been discussed and debated in various committees, before Sabah agreed to merge to form Malaysia.

“The Prime Minister’s statement does not calm the minds of the people of Sabah, in fact it adds confusion,” he concluded.