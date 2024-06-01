Bomba divers find body of man who went missing while setting fish trap in Sri Aman

KUCHING (June 1): Divers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) have found the body of a man who went missing after setting a fish trap in a Sri Aman drainage channel yesterday.

Bomba said a missing persons report was received at 7.35pm and firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station went to the scene to investigate.

“The 21-year-old victim, Roy Martin Lebat, was wearing a long sleeve black shirt and black shorts when he left his house at about 8am riding a motorcycle to the drainage channel to set up the fish trap,” the department said in a statement.

It is understood that Roy was from Rumah Nanyi Gran C Stumbin, Sri Aman.

A search and rescue operation began at 9am today involving divers from the fire station.

The victim’s body was found in a culvert at around 10.55am.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.