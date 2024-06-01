Central Rafflesia offers new living experience in Serian

KUCHING (June 1): Prepare to embark on a new living experience in Serian with Central Rafflesia, a double-storey housing project with 99-year land title tenure.

Developed by Kwang Tai Development Sdn Bhd and marketed by Kozin Real Estate Sdn Bhd (Kozin), this development is strategically located within Serian Town along the Tangga Bypass near Danu Lake, and surrounded by various government premises, education institutions and commercial centres.

“Central Rafflesia caters to the needs of modern lifestyles.

“Every individual’s need is within easy reach, from the National Registration Department and the local public secondary school, to banking facilities such as Hong Leong, CIMB and AmBank, making it an ideal choice for government employees and other families alike.

“The proximity to the Serian Bus Terminal and wet markets, as well as the grocery stores such as H&L, LePapa Hypermarket and Everwin, further enhances the convenience of living in Central Rafflesia,” said Kozin in a promotional release.

Moreover, it said with the upcoming redevelopment of Danu Lake into a new tourist attraction, residents could look forward towards a much-enhanced living experience.

Meanwhile, a not-to-be-missed opportunity awaits early registrants at an exclusive promotional event, now taking place at the LePapa Hypermarket Serian until this June 3, 2024, where they stand a chance to secure a dream house in Central Rafflesia.

For further inquiries, contact Kozin’s office on 082-339 339, or its dedicated team members Esther Lee on 012-881 8112, Robert Lim on 019-888 8913, or Victoria Wong on 019-329 3123.