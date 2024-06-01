Comms Ministry to embark on campaign to protect children against sexual predators lurking online

KUALA LUMPUR (June 1): The Communication Ministry will soon be launching a campaign to educate families about how to stay safe while using social media platforms, in an effort to curb the increasing number of child sexual grooming cases.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said WhatsApp is the most common app misused for this purpose, citing information from the police Sexual, Women, and Child Investigation Division.

“Parents, we do understand that this platform brings many benefits, but there are also many harms.

“I hoped that we could gather various agencies including the police, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Personal Data Protection Department to confirm the steps we need to take to guarantee our safety and that of our children,” he told the reporters at the Kita Madani Carnival in Lembah Pantai here today. — Malay Mail

