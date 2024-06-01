Customs Dept detains lorry with contraband ciggies worth RM1.233 mln in Kuching

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized a lorry transporting suspected illicit cigarettes of various brands worth RM1.233 million, including customs duties and taxes, here on Tuesday.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said the cargo seized contained 1.2 million sticks of illicit cigarettes suspected of not being cleared by customs.

“On May 28 at about 2.30pm, a team from Kuching Land Operation Unit raided a location at Demak Laut in Kuching,” he said in a statement.

“After carrying out inspections at the location, the team discovered a fully loaded lorry with the engine still running but the driver was not found. A total of 1.2 million sticks of cigarettes suspected of not being cleared by customs were found on the lorry.”

Norizan said enforcement personnel waited for almost an hour at the scene for the lorry driver or owner of the items to show up but to no avail.

He said the seized lorry and illicit cigarettes were worth about RM405,000 and involved another RM828,000 worth of customs duties and taxes.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate was to transport the illicit goods via isolated routes instead of the main roads to avoid detection by the authorities before distributing the items to the surrounding areas,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, which provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000, or up to five years in prison, or both.

Members of the public who have information about smuggling activities can make a report by contacting the Customs Department on 1-800-88-8855 (toll free) or visit the nearest Customs office.

The identity of the whistleblower will be kept confidential.