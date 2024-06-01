Dayak community to benefit from federal ministry’s initiatives, says Tiong

BINTULU (June 1): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is committed to running initiatives that will benefit the Dayak community, said minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said holding more activities will stimulate greater economic momentum and improve the standard of living for longhouse communities.

“Therefore, I hope that my fellow Dayaks will not think that I am not giving due attention to issues in the constituency after taking office as the minister.

“Instead, after the ministry’s affairs are on the right track, I will make more time to be on the ground to understand my community’s matters,” he said in his Gawai Dayak message.

Tiong said Motac is currently actively engaged in activities that showcase the unique charm of Sarawak’s multiethnic traditional festivals to the international community.

He said this aimed to promote Sarawak’s Dayak culture to the international tourism market.

Among the initiatives were the implementation of homestay programmes in longhouse areas and the allocation of more resources for training.

He said all these initiatives aimed to showcase Sarawak’s many unique tourism and cultural assets that will give travellers the best experience.

“The homestay programme will be able to effectively assist villagers to develop more diversified sources of income and improve the standard of living of our fellow Dayak people,” said the Bintulu MP.

He called on the community to extend their best hospitality and warm welcome to tourists from all over the world.

“Dayak culture is synonymous with the Borneo rainforest and the harvest festival can act as a vibrant interactive museum, showcasing the ancient wisdom and customs of the Dayak to co-exist with nature.

“Let visitors explore and experience the civilisation of the Dayak and other Sarawak ethnic groups to showcase the pride and charms of Sarawak on the world stage,” he said.

Tiong said the festival is therefore a time for people to come together.

“It is one of those unmissable moments that I cannot wait to share with you. I am excited to lead our service centre and friends from Peninsula Malaysia to spend and enjoy the delights of the festival with our friends in Sarawak.

“We look forward to participating in rich and meaningful cultural rituals, feasting on authentic local cuisine, singing, dancing, and rejoicing with each other,” he said.

He added that such scenes are repeated year after year, but they are irreplaceable and unique each time, and one is moved just thinking about the celebrations to come.

“In this harvest season, let us sing our yearning for a better future around the Pohon Ranyai, manifest the fruits of national unity, respect, and mutual tolerance and may Sarawak continue to reap good prosperity forever,” he added.