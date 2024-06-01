Dr Sim: Sarawak must learn from China’s strong competitiveness, talent building

KUCHING (June 1): Sarawak must learn from China’s strength in competitiveness and talent-building, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said optimising bilateral relationships would not only push Sarawak to greater new heights but also accelerate talent development in the fields of research and development and technology, education, tourism, people-to-people, and cultural exchanges.

“China’s strength lies in its talent, which gives it strong competitiveness. Sarawak must learn from China as we are in a phase of nation-building. Nation-building is not just about prosperity but also about talent development, as evidenced by China’s success,” he said during the lighting ceremony at the Malaysia-China Friendship Park here last night to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said the park at Jalan Song reflects how cultural exchanges have flourished between Sarawak and China since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974.

“Just today, we signed a memorandum regarding cultural heritage. Cultural heritage is the treasure of a nation, the soul of its people.

“This cultural heritage is particularly significant for us in Sarawak because this is the only Malaysia-China Friendship Park in Malaysia. This is our culture, this is the soul of Sarawakians,” he said.

Dr Sim said the country’s leaders had the wisdom to reach out to China despite various challenges in 1974 and the results can be seen today.

“Fifty years later, as the ambassador (China’s Consul-General in Kuching Xing Weiping) mentioned today, Malaysia-China trade has grown from less than RM200 million to RM2 trillion.

“We have not only succeeded in trade but more importantly in fostering people-to-people relationships, which are more enduring than trade. Friendships between people are eternal, whereas trade depends on favourable conditions,” he said.

Dr Sim said links in terms of culture, tourism, education, and more reflect a very complete strategic partnership that goes beyond being just good neighbours but also good friends.

“Additionally, this highlights the important role played by the Chinese community in Sarawak in Malaysia-China relations. Our roots are from there. When we talk about our cuisine, our culture, the main point is the roots of Sarawak Chinese.

“More important than the soul, because if the soul is lost, the roots cannot continue and will be severed. So, I want to thank our Chinese community for their contributions to Malaysia-China relations. Without you, we could not pass this heritage down through generations. So, thank you all,” he said.

He pointed out that during the Covid-19 pandemic, China was the first to extend a helping hand.

“This is what true friendship means. Other countries only ‘tengok saja’ (looked on). China provided substantial aid, sending medical supplies and equipment. This is the friendship between Sarawak and China.

“Furthermore, in 1994, Sarawak established Malaysia’s first China consulate, marking 30 years of friendship between China and Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim said having such relationships provides ample opportunity for Sarawak to learn from China given its advancement in artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and automation.

He also thanked Kunming City for providing lanterns for the park, which symbolise its 20-year friendship with Kuching South City Council.

Among those present were Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, and Federation of Chinese Associations of Sarawak president Datuk Richard Wee.