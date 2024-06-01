E-hailing car lands in Sibu ditch following alleged robbery

SIBU (June 1): An e-hailing vehicle crashed into a ditch here yesterday after an alleged robbery early yesterday morning.

It is understood that the e-hailing driver picked up a passenger, believed to be an Indonesian man, at Pasai Siong around 4.30am.

After being in the car for a while, the passenger is said to have taken out a knife and demanded money from the driver.

According to sources, once the driver handed over around RM3,000, he quickly exited and ran off, leaving the car behind.

The suspect is said to have then taken over the wheel and attempted to drive away.

However, he somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Police are looking for the suspect.