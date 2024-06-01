Esscom Land Operations Division chief Chandrasehkaran Muthu passes away

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) Land Operations Division chief of staff SAC Datuk Chandrasehkaran Muthu passed away early this morning.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said Chandra’s body has been sent to the Sabah Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Likas for an autopsy.

“I cannot give the exact time of death because I received his last message at 5.18am this morning (Saturday).

“The Sabah Women’s and Children’s Hospital only informed that the deceased passed away at 8am, while the cause of death has not been ascertained,” he said when contacted.

Jauteh said, the body is expected to be taken to Wisma Fook Lu Siew here for a memorial service and last respects once the post-mortem process is completed.

Fondly known as M Chandra, he served with dedication to ensure the safety of Sabah throughout his 29 years of service with the Royal Malaysia Police since 1994.

He served as Kota Kinabalu District police chief from 2014 to 2018.

M Chandra is survived by his wife and two daughters.