Exploring stories of key characters in Iban folklore

KUCHING (June 1): For years, the ethnic ‘Kumang’ pageant has been an identifiable feature of the Gawai Dayak festival, being staged down from the grassroots up to state, and even national levels.

As in any other pageants, there would be the Top 3 closely vying for the crown.

However, it is interesting to note that upon the announcement of the results, they are not simply called ‘the winner, the first runner-up, and the second runner-up’.

In the Iban pageant, the crown would go to the ‘Kumang’, while the next respective placings would be the ‘Lulong’ and the ‘Selinggar Matahari’ – all are characters mentioned in the community’s folklores.

Although commonly stated to mean ‘princess’, the word ‘kumang’ is actually a proper name, referring to a princess-goddess always paired with her husband, ‘Keling’.

Speaking of ‘Keling’, the male version of the pageant also accords special titles: the winner, of course’ is called ‘Keling’, while the respective runners-up are ‘Laja’, and ‘Sempurai’ or ‘Bungai Nuing’.

Cultural beliefs

Dato Sri Edmund Langgu Saga, a renowned authority on Iban culture and tradition, said the mythical Kumang and Keling were revered not only by the Iban, but also by several other ethnic groups in Sarawak.

He added that even today, many Ibans still held the belief that Keling, in particular, could grant them strength, a courageous spirit and a ray of hope upon being invoked via certain rituals, or upon him appearing in their dreams.

“The couple, Keling and Kumang, are said to be of the highest status, the most powerful, the most courageous, the most gracious and the most beautiful among the mythical beings in Iban folklores,” he told The Borneo Post here.

“It is said, since time immemorial, that they are able to grant assistance to the mortals in whatever matters that they seek help for, whenever they ask for it.

“Sometimes, though, Keling and Kumang would appear in someone’s dream, even when not being summoned for any wish,” he added.

Langgu said both Keling and Kumang could grant help to any man, woman or child, but in many stories, the goddess seemed to have answered the wishes of the mortals more frequently than her husband, whose name would usually be invoked during times of wars when peace and order were sought.

Langgu said the spirits of Keling and Kumang could be summoned through a ritual called ‘nampuk’ – which should ideally be carried out in solitude, free from interruptions.

“The ‘nampuk’ is an Iban ritual usually performed inside caves, secluded areas, or even gravesites of the brave figures.

“It is meant to request for blessings, good health, cures, strength, and special assistance from the Panggau Libau.

“Those seeking help may be sent to any of these particularly secluded sites and spend a night there to perform the ‘nampuk’,” he said.

‘Warriors and goddesses’

Kumang, Lulong and Selinggar Matahari are close cousins.

Lulong is the wife of Laja, who is Keling’s deputy overseeing all the administrative affairs in the ‘Panggau Libau’ – a mystical domain said to be ‘in between the mortal realm and the sky’.

Selinggar Matahari is the wife of Sempurai – also known as ‘Bungai Nuing’ – who is Keling’s most trusted general and a brave warrior.

“One thing about Sempurai is that apart from his superb strength, he is also known for having a hot temper,” said Langgu.

“Apart from these six, there are others in Panggau Libau who are also able to help humans when sought for specific assistance,” he added.

In a recent interview, Prof Noria Tugang concurred with the common notion of Kumang, Lulong and Selinggar Matahari being prominent figures in Iban folklores.

“Kumang is often depicted as an exquisitely beautiful and virtuous woman, embodying the ideal feminine qualities. Lulong and Selinggar Matahari are her counterparts, also celebrated for their beauty and noble virtues,” said the professor of Arts, Culture and Heritage Management at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in Kota Samarahan.

“Kumang is also renowned for her wisdom and superb skills, particularly in weaving. She is the very epitome of the ideal Iban woman.

“Lulong and Selinggar Matahari, while having the same traits as Kumang’s, are usually depicted as being graceful and also highly skilled in various traditional arts and domestic tasks.

“In Iban folklores, the three are often portrayed as close companions – very much like sisters.

“They share a strong bond of friendship, and support one another in various endeavours.”

According to Noria, in Iban society, these women are considered cultural icons and role models in that they represent ideal feminine qualities such as beauty, skills, wisdom and noble virtue.

“Their stories are used to teach and reinforce cultural values and expectations,” said the academician.

Adding on, Noria said while Kumang was traditionally regarded as being Keling’s wife, there were stories in Iban folklores recounting Lulong and Selinggar Matahari as being married to other heroes or warriors.

“Also, the tales do not extensively detail their children, as the focus is more on their qualities and the moral lessons from their stories.

“In some versions, though, they do have children who continue their legacy of beauty, wisdom and heroism.”

Noria, within the same page as Langgu, agreed the Keling was indeed a central figure in Iban mythology, known for his strength, bravery and solid leadership – always with brothers-in-arms, Laja and Sempurai.

“Keling is a paragon of masculinity, bravery and wisdom. Laja possesses similar traits and in some stories, he is even depicted as Keling’s brother.

“Sempurai is another warrior figure, known for his loyalty and valour.

“The three share many adventures and stand side by side in battles, supporting one another in their heroic quests and epic exploits.

“Within the mythical framework of the Iban society, these men are seen as the ultimate heroes, serving as role models for bravery, leadership and other masculine virtues.

“Their stories are central to the cultural and moral education of young Iban men,” said Noria.

‘Praise names’

According to Prof Bromeley Phillip, Kumang, Lulong and Selinggar Matahari have ‘praise names’: ‘Jawai Ensengai Dayang Kumang’, ‘Lemuk Bintang Gelung’ and ‘Peteri Rambu Benang’, respectively.

“These are the common ones. They are beautiful maidens from Gelung Settlement (of Panggau Libau’,” said the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) linguistics professor.

Kumang is, indeed, ‘the fairest of them all’. Her lovely physical attributes supersede those of Lulong, whose qualities, in turn, supersede those of Selinggar Matahari.

The three, nonetheless, are the great weavers of Gelung, inasmuch as Gelung is called ‘Gelung Batu Benang’ – named after the thread-reels used to weave exquisite cloths such as the renowned ‘Pua Kumbu’ and ‘Kain Kebat’.

“They are regarded as great women weavers but beyond that, they are also endowed with supernatural powers, putting them on the status of deities,” said Bromeley.

Expressing points similar to those stated by Noria, Bromeley said in Iban folklores, the focus was usually on these main characters, with hardly any mention of their offspring.

“There is a tale about a hero, Wat Lamba, who is Keling’s son from an affair with a maid, Indai Lelipai.

“At first, Wat Lamba was known as Keling’s ugly clone ‘Engkeratung’.

“However, over time, Wat Lamba grew up to become just as handsome and dashing as Keling, and just as strong, too.”

Bromeley also talked in more details about ‘the great three warriors of Panggau Libau’.

“Keling is skilled in warfare. Laja keeps the elixir that can lengthen one’s lifespan, while Sempurai is the blacksmith hailed as being the first to fit the handles into stone axes.

Bromeley said just Like Kumang, Lulong and Selinggar Matahari, the qualities of Keling, Laja and Sempurai were in descending order.

“Keling holds the superlative attributes, followed by Laja, and then Sempurai.

“It is also said that they are first cousins. These three are hailed as the great warriors of Panggau Libau, having led many battles and never lost any of them,” said the academician, also an expert in the Iban language and the digital form of its alphabet.