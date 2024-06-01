Favourite Ng Hong Man wins Sibu Closed Snooker Championship

SIBU (June 1): Strong favourite Ng Hong Man bagged his second title of the year after edging underdog Michael Yao 3-2 (90-17,51-33, 47-57,47-53,56-31) in the final of Sibu Closed Snooker Championship at Southern Point Snooker Centre recently.

The battle for supremacy was right down to the wire but it was the more experienced and skilful Ng who eventually prevailed and took the title.

“I’m happy with the title but just hope that more young players will emerge and take over the helm once the seniors have retired,” he said when contacted.

For Yao, it was another heartbreak moment especially when the opportunity was his best shot for an elusive title.

“I only have myself to blame for missing the beautiful chance to win my maiden title.

“Despite pouring in my best efforts, it’s still not enough to dethrone Ng, who appeared rock solid and impenetrable. I promise to come back stronger next time round,” he said.

Ng kicked off the competition in style, firing the first salvo and took a runaway lead at 18-3 before widening the gap to 29-7.

Yao appeared stunned as Ng surprisingly pocketed most of his shots and was in his element before winding up the first frame at 90-17.

Ng continued to plunder in the second frame, leaving no room for Yao to counter attack.

However, complacency set in towards the third frame and Ng found himself on the chasing end.

Despite trailing at 17-40, Ng managed to achieve a break of 38 points.

In his bid to go for the highest break of 50 points, Ng miscalculated an easy yellow, which ended up at the edge of the middle pocket.

Yao took advantage of the situation to pocket the ball and cleared the table.

It was point for point in the fourth frame until it was down to the last black.

Ng fumbled an easy long shot and Yao took advantage of the chance to pot in the black and won the frame at 53-47 to force the decider.

The atmosphere was tense and so was the game and both players, who appeared exhausted, opted to go for safe shots only.

However, it was the more experienced and skilful Ng who managed to pull ahead as Yao once again played a chasing game before surrendering the match and the title.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling gave away the prizes to the winners.

Among those present were Swan City Recreational Club Sibu president Mark Yeo and Southern Point Snooker Centre owner Peter Liong.