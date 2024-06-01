Haj: Saudi Arabia issues stern warning against visa misuse

MECCA (June 1): The Saudi Arabian government issued a notification to all heads of haj delegations (KRH) from various countries on Thursday about strict security measures to curb visa misuse during the haj season.

Malaysian haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said that this notification included a reminder to the KRH not to assist in the movement or accommodation of those without a valid haj visa.

Furthermore, the KRH are also asked to report to the authorities if there are any individuals violating the haj regulations.

“The emphasis from the Saudi Arabian government to the offices of all heads of haj delegations has never been made before with such specific reminders.

“It was also noted that if this new notification is not adhered to, it will impact the haj operations of a country,” he told a weekly press conference at the TH headquarters here today.

Syed Saleh described the emphasis from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Haj and Umrah as a serious matter and a message that must be heeded by the official haj missions of all countries.

At the same time, he mentioned that several operations have been initiated by the Saudi authorities over the past two weeks, with arrests made for those without a valid haj visa or permit.

“Vehicle inspections, including buses carrying pilgrims, are being conducted to ensure that only those with valid visas are entering Makkah. Even locals or those working in Makkah must have a valid permit to be here,” he said.

He said the authorities are also conducting inspections in hotels, mosque pathways, and certain locations to detect pilgrims without a valid haj visa.

Syed Saleh urged all haj staff and pilgrims to take this matter seriously and always comply with the directives and laws of the Saudi Arabian government.

“To the Malaysian haj pilgrims, I would like to remind you to always have your Nusuk card. Insya-Allah, TH is in the process of distributing this card to pilgrims under the 31,600 quota.

“Pilgrims must ensure that this card is well-kept to facilitate movement, travel, and the performance of haj,” he added.

He also encouraged Malaysian haj pilgrims to download the Nusuk application, as it contains a digital version of the Nusuk card, which can be shown to the Saudi authorities in urgent situations. — Bernama