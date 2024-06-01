Juhar: Be prepared in all aspects during Hajj pilgrimage

KOTA KINABALU (June 1): Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin has advised Hajj pilgrims, especially those from Sabah, to be prepared in all aspects, including their mental, physical and spiritual health throughout the pilgrimage.

He highlighted that the conditions in the Holy Land would be crowded and challenging, urging every pilgrim to remain patient, tolerant, and loving towards fellow Muslims regardless of skin colour, language, customs, and culture.

He emphasised that the invitation to perform the Hajj is a very special one, and should not be wasted on unbeneficial activities or anything that might negatively impact their pilgrimage.

“I hope that the pilgrims will earnestly carry out all the Hajj rituals and obligations as they have learned during the courses organised by Tabung Haji.

“I pray that all the pilgrims from Sabah are granted ease by Allah in performing the Hajj,” he said here last night while speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the departure of the first group of 134 Sabah pilgrims at the Kota Kinabalu International Convention Centre here which was also attended by his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif. — Bernama