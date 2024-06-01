Keglers from 11 countries to compete at Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship

KUCHING (June 1): More than 300 bowlers from 11 countries are expected to be part of the 600 entries for the Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship (SIOTBC) at Megalanes Sarawak on June 10-15.

The participants are expected to be from Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Brunei, Australia, United Kingdom, and Malaysia.

“Malaysia will be represented by the national backup squad, national youth squad, and academies and sports clubs from Penang, Federal Territories, Sabah, Selangor, and Sarawak’s junior team and Sukma elite team,” Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told a press conference yesterday.

“Currently, we have 295 registered for the competition with 550 entries. Some of the big names are 2023 champion Cheah Yung Ren from Kuala Lumpur, 2022 champion Dominic Barett from the UK, and internet sensation 12-year-old Sota Mizuno from Japan.

“Whereas national bowlers Rafiq Ismail, Timmy Tan, Ahmad Muaz, and Natasha Roslan will also be coming to compete.

“I believe many other states will be fielding their Sukma teams as they want to test the conditions at the upgraded Megalanes Sarawak, the venue for Sukma XXI tenpin bowling competition,” he said.

The championship will be divided into four main categories – Open, Classified, Youth (Under 25, 19, 16, 13), and Senior.

The organiser is offering a total prize money of RM162,700.

There will also be the Sabati Cup special event to commemorate the Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) on June 11.

Sabati president Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, who is the wife of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, will grace the event.

“A competition for schools children in the SSC-ABAS tenpin development programme will also be held and so far more than 100 have registered,” said Abdul Karim.

He said SIOTBC will also serve to prepare the organising committee and technical staff for the hosting of Sukma XXI and the state Sukma squad to test their mettle in the final major tournament before Sukma XXI.

The championship is organised by Sarawak Amatuer Ten Pin Bowling Association (Abas) with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak Sports Corporation, and Sarawak State Sports Council.

Among those present at the press conference were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, permanent secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datu Sherrina Hussaini, and Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.